Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Morningstar

Morningstar reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,177.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $1,225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class C presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,182.28.

GOOG stock traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,254.80. 39,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $903.40 and a 52 week high of $1,266.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $80,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $398,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total transaction of $38,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,956 shares of company stock valued at $86,985,124 over the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 114,793.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth $462,663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

