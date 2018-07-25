Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Alphabet Inc Class C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Vetr cut Alphabet Inc Class C from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,177.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alphabet Inc Class C from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,182.28.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C traded up $4.93, hitting $1,253.01, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 486,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,451. The stock has a market cap of $837.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $903.40 and a 52 week high of $1,266.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total transaction of $38,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total value of $11,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,921.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,956 shares of company stock valued at $86,985,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 26,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,830,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

