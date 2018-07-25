Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet delivered strong second-quarter earnings on robust mobile growth, strong network advertising revenues, cloud, hardware and Play revenues. The company's focus on innovation, AI, cloud, home automation space, strategic acquisitions and Android OS should continue to aid its top-line growth. Further, its partnership with PayPal remains positive. Also, the company has shown good execution to date, more or less maintaining its dominant share in a competitive, fast-growing search market. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a 12-months basis. However, Alphabet suffers from litigation issues which might hurt its profitability. Moreover, it's increased spending on its consumer gadgets, YouTube video app and cloud computing services remain concerns. In addition, rising competition in the online advertisement market poses serious risk to the company's position.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Vetr cut Alphabet Inc Class A from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,143.20 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,175.00 target price (down previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $1,280.00 target price for the company. MED initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $1,036.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Friday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,288.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $7.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,265.20. 32,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $918.60 and a 12-month high of $1,275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 134,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925,496 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 115,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,599 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after purchasing an additional 575,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after purchasing an additional 269,848 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

