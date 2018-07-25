Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,450.00 at Argus

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Argus to $1,450.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,306.00 price objective (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.66.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,258.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $918.60 and a twelve month high of $1,275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $841.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.