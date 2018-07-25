Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,258.15 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a one year low of $918.60 and a one year high of $1,275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,156.80 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,284.60.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

