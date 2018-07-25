Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has set its FY18 guidance at $0.72-0.82 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.34 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions opened at $12.19 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

