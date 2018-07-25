Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 382,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 132.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 110.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. National Alliance Securities raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,673.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $991,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,797. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WPX Energy opened at $19.17 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 2.25. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.86 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

