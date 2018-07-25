Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 42,728 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,728 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 333,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $70,433.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 15,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $822,556.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,946 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Emergent Biosolutions opened at $53.99 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $55.94.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.