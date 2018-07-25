AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (AWF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Headlines about AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.9077763148343 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,477. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

In other AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd news, VP Gershon M. Distenfeld bought 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $45,615.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

