Allergan (AGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter. Allergan has set its Q2 guidance at $4.00-4.20 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $15.65-16.25 EPS.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allergan to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allergan opened at $174.96 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. Allergan has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $256.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

AGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen set a $255.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allergan from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.34.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

