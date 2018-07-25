Allegion (ALLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $613.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.47 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 102.62%. Allegion’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allegion opened at $79.82 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $89.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

