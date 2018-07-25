Aircastle Limited (AYR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Aircastle from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Get Aircastle alerts:

AYR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.26. 3,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. Aircastle has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.73 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Aircastle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 7,887,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $167,441,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 34.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.