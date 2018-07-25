AGRICULTURAL Bk/ADR (ACGBY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGRICULTURAL Bk/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

AGRICULTURAL Bk/ADR stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. AGRICULTURAL Bk/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

About AGRICULTURAL Bk/ADR

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, entrusted syndicated, and small enterprise loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

