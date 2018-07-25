AGRICULTURAL Bk/ADR (ACGBY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGRICULTURAL Bk/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
AGRICULTURAL Bk/ADR stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. AGRICULTURAL Bk/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.
