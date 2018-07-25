Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report earnings per share of ($1.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.53). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($5.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.20) to ($5.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 822.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $245,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,694.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,499 shares of company stock valued at $14,284,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,206,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,192,000 after purchasing an additional 393,336 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,044,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,407,000 after purchasing an additional 665,684 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,694,000 after purchasing an additional 157,170 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 626,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 44,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 314,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AGIO traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. 728,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.01. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.