Aetna (AET) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aetna (NYSE:AET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aetna's shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Also, the company has witnessed its estimates for the current year move downward over the last 90 days. The company has been suffering losses on its public exchange business for the past two years. Its revenues have been declining for quite some time. The membership of the company is under pressure and rising expenses continue to hurt. However, it gains largely from its growing Government business. The recent sale of its U.S. Group Life and Disability business will enable the company to focus on its core growth areas. The company is on track to be acquired by CVS Health.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aetna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aetna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Aetna opened at $187.56 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64. Aetna has a 52-week low of $149.69 and a 52-week high of $194.40.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that Aetna will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AET. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 55,803.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,859 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,220,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,827,000 after acquiring an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

