Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals opened at $70.20 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.04. research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle acquired 1,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $793,672.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $135,806.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,755,027.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,626. 10.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

