Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Stock Price Up -0.6%

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 20,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,242,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

ANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management raised its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 278.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 5,658,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161,337 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 1.5% during the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,020,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 14.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 752,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 92,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 520.3% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 124,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 104,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

