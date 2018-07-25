Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Stock Price Up -0.6%

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 20,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,242,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
ANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.26.
About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.
