Aecon Group (ARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.20). Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of C$543.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$732.40 million.

TSE:ARE opened at C$15.16 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$14.13 and a twelve month high of C$20.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “c$15.39” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised Aecon Group from a “tender” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.37 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC raised Aecon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.65.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

