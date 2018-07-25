Aecom (ACM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Aecom has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $39.90.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $56,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $747,410. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

