Aecom (ACM) Position Reduced by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aecom by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Aecom in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Aecom in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aecom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Aecom by 31.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aecom opened at $32.52 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Aecom has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Aecom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Aecom news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $56,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $747,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

