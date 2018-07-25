Advaxis (ADXS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 978,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 918,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

ADXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

The stock has a market cap of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 168.35% and a negative net margin of 1,041.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. equities analysts forecast that Advaxis, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Advaxis during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 697,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 644,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 1,200.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 431,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

