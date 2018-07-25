Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advanced Micro Devices traded down $0.14, hitting $16.05, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 75,806,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,250,973. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 204.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $182,356.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $266,986.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $688,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 693,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,341 shares of company stock worth $19,100,539 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.