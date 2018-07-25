Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADRO. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aduro BioTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aduro BioTech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ADRO opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $539.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 39.00% and a negative net margin of 455.58%. sell-side analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,075.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $72,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,454 shares of company stock worth $756,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

