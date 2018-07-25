Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acorda Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4910562834185 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Acorda Therapeutics stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 91,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,033. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.63. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, insider Burkhard Blank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rauscher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $245,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,358,350 shares of company stock valued at $41,144,191. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

