Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACOR. BidaskClub upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded down $4.15 on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,066. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 243,414 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $7,489,848.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,469,901 shares of company stock worth $44,328,415. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

