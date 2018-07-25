ACNB (ACNB) Posts Earnings Results

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ACNB had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. ACNB has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get ACNB alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual, business, and government customers primarily in Pennsylvania. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.