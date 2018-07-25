Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Norbord Inc (OSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,337,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norbord were worth $96,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 61.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 192,867 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 18,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 300.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 417,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norbord in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Norbord to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

OSB opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Norbord Inc has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Norbord had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

