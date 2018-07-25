Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $79.03 Million in TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stock

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 830,314 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,030,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 280.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 906.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

