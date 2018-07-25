Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust traded up $0.57, reaching $27.16, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 15,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,167. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $30.63.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.52%.

In other news, insider Christopher Conlon sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $253,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $95,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

