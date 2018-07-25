Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry’s growth year to date. In the past 60 days, the company has witnessed its 2018 and 2019 earnings estimates rise upward, which reflects investors' optimism on the stock. Better-than-expected earnings were driven by revenue growth led by the addition of beds. The company is well positioned for long-term growth on the back of its inorganic strategies. Its latest Priory acquisition has substantially enhanced its asset base, making it the largest independent provider of mental health services in the U.K. However, the company suffers from high debt, escalating interest expenses and foreign exchange fluctuations. Substantial integration risks associated with its frequent acquisitions are the major headwinds.”

ACHC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare opened at $42.73 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $742.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

