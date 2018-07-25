Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXAS. BidaskClub downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Abraxas Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.35.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Abraxas Petroleum opened at $2.69 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $448.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 12.11%. equities analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 262.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 60,535 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.