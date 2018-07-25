ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Holdings Trimmed by Hermes Investment Management Ltd.

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,210 shares during the quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $40,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD opened at $423.41 on Wednesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.56 and a fifty-two week high of $450.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.29, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $332.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on ABIOMED to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.88.

In related news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 17,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $6,091,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,368,504.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $46,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,556,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,680 shares of company stock valued at $88,292,489. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

