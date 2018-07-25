AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 194.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $1,973,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $56,790,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $4,316,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie opened at $91.54 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.65.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

