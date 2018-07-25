Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Vetr lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

