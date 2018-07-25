Aaron’s (AAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Aaron’s to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Aaron’s has set its FY18 guidance at $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $954.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.74 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aaron’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aaron’s opened at $44.99 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.05. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

In other news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $529,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,182.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $634,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,647.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,785. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Loop Capital raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

