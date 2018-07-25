AAR (AIR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AAR Corp. expects its supply chain to witness strong growth with continued demand in MRO businesses. The company’s Aviation Services segment continues to benefit significantly from its strong position in the growing global aviation market. Going ahead, a favorable trend in both commercial, government and defense customers for comprehensive supply chain and maintenance programs should continue to drive this segment’s growth. It also outperformed its industry in past one year. The company is exposed to currency fluctuation risks due to its geographically expanded client base and operations beyond the U.S. In addition, certain of AAR Corp.’s airline customers have in the past been impacted by tight credit markets, which limited their ability to buy parts, services, engines, and aircraft. AAR Corp. operates in a space that is highly competitive and consists of both big and small industry players.”

Get AAR alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

AAR opened at $46.40 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. AAR has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that AAR will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $553,731.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,594,811.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 92.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company's Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.