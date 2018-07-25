A. O. Smith (AOS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

A. O. Smith traded down $0.98, reaching $58.63, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 244,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,137. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.10%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Kita sold 9,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $581,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles T. Lauber sold 6,212 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $389,803.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,481 shares of company stock worth $2,013,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 96,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

