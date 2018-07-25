$96.78 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will announce sales of $96.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.44 million. Preferred Apartment Communities reported sales of $70.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $400.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.95 million to $408.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $489.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $461.53 million to $521.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.38. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.96 million. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price target on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities traded up $0.02, reaching $17.12, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,226. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $675.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

