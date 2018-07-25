9,085 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group opened at $253.76 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $242.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $186.00 and a one year high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,118,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,829 shares of company stock worth $8,779,979. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

