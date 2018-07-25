$904.88 Million in Sales Expected for Insperity Inc (NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to report sales of $904.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $911.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $895.56 million. Insperity reported sales of $795.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.24 million. Insperity had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 122.34%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Insperity to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of Insperity opened at $97.90 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Insperity has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $101.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $7,348,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin P. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $167,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,531.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,682 shares of company stock worth $21,403,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

