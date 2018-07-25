8Point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on 8Point3 Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners remained flat at $$12.42 during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAFD. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 1,138.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets.

