$772.11 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc (TRMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report sales of $772.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $766.67 million and the highest is $777.80 million. Trimble posted sales of $661.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $742.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.57. 1,710,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,656. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $15,651,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,241.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $157,684.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,484.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,461 shares of company stock worth $16,465,458. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 425,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Trimble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

