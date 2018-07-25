7,520 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $241,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Nomura raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $131.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $109.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.98.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics opened at $131.26 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 12.28. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 83.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, SVP David T. Howton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $6,823,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $9,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,234,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,782 shares of company stock worth $21,237,444 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.