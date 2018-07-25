7,089 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

