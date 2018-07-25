$678.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) will post $678.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sprague Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.27 million to $716.00 million. Sprague Resources reported sales of $513.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprague Resources will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprague Resources.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.67. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sprague Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprague Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SRLP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 19,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,839. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $557.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $37,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 158,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

