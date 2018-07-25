6,750 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Purchased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $10,926,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,574,428.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $286,444.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,728 shares of company stock valued at $38,541,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

