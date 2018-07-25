62,000 Shares in S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Purchased by Pelham Global Financials Ltd.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,641,000. S&P Global accounts for 6.8% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 800.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 46.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 20,684.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 164,237 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $215.07. 39,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,113. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $147.07 and a one year high of $214.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “$214.26” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at $33,852,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

