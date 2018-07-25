$607.98 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce $607.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $619.00 million and the lowest is $600.08 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $470.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ECHO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

In other news, insider Peter Rogers sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $136,155.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,501 shares of company stock worth $4,620,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECHO traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 387,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.42 million, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

