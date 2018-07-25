$50.04 Million in Sales Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will report $50.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year sales of $227.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $228.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $278.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $271.30 million to $282.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $399,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,924,816 shares of company stock worth $455,073,323.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $237,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $285,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 694.75.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

