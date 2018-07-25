$5.06 EPS Expected for Equinix Inc (EQIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Equinix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.91 and the highest is $5.37. Equinix posted earnings of $4.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinix will report full-year earnings of $20.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $21.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.54 to $24.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equinix.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($2.91). Equinix had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $519.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $546.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.76.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $110,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 5,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.69, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,271.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,691. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $277,973,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 38,122.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 537,530 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,206,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,666,000 after purchasing an additional 357,966 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 292,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 243,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Equinix by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 571,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,346,000 after purchasing an additional 233,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix opened at $428.73 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Equinix has a one year low of $370.79 and a one year high of $495.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

